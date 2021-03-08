The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball Final Regular Season AP Poll Top 25 Released

A closeup of Gonzaga coach Mark Few.ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs looks on during a practice session ahead of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 27, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

College basketball’s 2020-21 regular season has come to an end.

The 2020-21 regular season was unlike anything we’ve ever seen in college basketball, with the pandemic forcing conferences to operate on a new level. Most teams played very few – if any – non-conference games. There were several postponements and cancelations throughout the season, but we got through it.

Now, it’s postseason time.

Major conference tournaments are set to take place this week, with the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday night.

The Associated Press has released its final Top 25 of the regular season as we head into conference championship week. Here’s the final top 25 of the regular season:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Baylor
  3. Illinois
  4. Michigan
  5. Iowa
  6. Alabama
  7. Houston
  8. Arkansas
  9. Ohio State
  10. West Virginia
  11. Kansas
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. Texas
  14. Villanova
  15. Florida State
  16. Virginia
  17. Creighton
  18. Loyola-Chicago
  19. San Diego State
  20. Texas Tech
  21. Purdue
  22. Virginia Tech
  23. Colorado
  24. USC
  25. Oklahoma

Most major conference tournaments are scheduled to start on Tuesday or Wednesday, with the league title games played on Saturday or Sunday.

It should be a great week of college basketball.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.