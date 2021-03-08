College basketball’s 2020-21 regular season has come to an end.

The 2020-21 regular season was unlike anything we’ve ever seen in college basketball, with the pandemic forcing conferences to operate on a new level. Most teams played very few – if any – non-conference games. There were several postponements and cancelations throughout the season, but we got through it.

Now, it’s postseason time.

Major conference tournaments are set to take place this week, with the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday night.

The Associated Press has released its final Top 25 of the regular season as we head into conference championship week. Here’s the final top 25 of the regular season:

Gonzaga Baylor Illinois Michigan Iowa Alabama Houston Arkansas Ohio State West Virginia Kansas Oklahoma State Texas Villanova Florida State Virginia Creighton Loyola-Chicago San Diego State Texas Tech Purdue Virginia Tech Colorado USC Oklahoma

Most major conference tournaments are scheduled to start on Tuesday or Wednesday, with the league title games played on Saturday or Sunday.

It should be a great week of college basketball.