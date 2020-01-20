The Spun

Week 12 College Hoops AP Poll Top 25 Released

Baylor and Kansas tip off at Allen Fieldhouse.LAWRENCE, KANSAS - JANUARY 11: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks and Freddie Gillespie #33 of the Baylor Bears compete for the opening tip-ff during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on January 11, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It was a truly wild week in the college basketball world. And that’s saying something, considering how many upsets there had already been this season.

Duke, for instance, lost twice. The Blue Devils were upset by Clemson and then fell to Louisville over the weekend.

The Associated Press top 25 poll has been updated and it features a number of changes.

Most notably, there is a new team at No. 1 overall. Baylor, 15-1, jumped up from No. 2 to the top spot. The Bears are on pace for one of the greatest seasons in program history.

Several other teams have made big jumps or falls. Here’s the full top 25, from the Associated Press:

  1. Baylor
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Kansas
  4. San Diego State
  5. Florida State
  6. Louisville
  7. Dayton
  8. Duke
  9. Villanova
  10. Seton Hall
  11. Michigan State
  12. Oregon
  13. Butler
  14. West Virginia
  15. Kentucky
  16. Auburn
  17. Maryland
  18. Texas Tech
  19. Iowa
  20. Memphis
  21. Illinois
  22. Arizona
  23. Colorado
  24. Rutgers
  25. Houston

Rutgers – yes, that Rutgers – is now ranked inside the top 25. The Scarlet Knights are 14-4 and have won eight of their last nine games.

The 2019-20 college basketball season has been crazy, though, and the top 25 poll will likely feature a bunch of new changes by this time next week.


