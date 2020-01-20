It was a truly wild week in the college basketball world. And that’s saying something, considering how many upsets there had already been this season.

Duke, for instance, lost twice. The Blue Devils were upset by Clemson and then fell to Louisville over the weekend.

The Associated Press top 25 poll has been updated and it features a number of changes.

Most notably, there is a new team at No. 1 overall. Baylor, 15-1, jumped up from No. 2 to the top spot. The Bears are on pace for one of the greatest seasons in program history.

Several other teams have made big jumps or falls. Here’s the full top 25, from the Associated Press:

Baylor Gonzaga Kansas San Diego State Florida State Louisville Dayton Duke Villanova Seton Hall Michigan State Oregon Butler West Virginia Kentucky Auburn Maryland Texas Tech Iowa Memphis Illinois Arizona Colorado Rutgers Houston

Rutgers – yes, that Rutgers – is now ranked inside the top 25. The Scarlet Knights are 14-4 and have won eight of their last nine games.

The 2019-20 college basketball season has been crazy, though, and the top 25 poll will likely feature a bunch of new changes by this time next week.