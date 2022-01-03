AP Voter Makes Embarrassing Mistake In Monday’s Poll

One AP voter may not be allowed to vote again for the men’s hoops poll.

5-8 Georgia out of the SEC somehow made its way onto the poll in the “also receiving votes” section.

The Bulldogs shouldn’t even be close to that category based on how their season has gone so far, but it also looks to be an accident.

The voter ranked Georgia instead of Gonzaga at No. 4 overall.

Two equally astonishing takeaways from today’s AP Poll: – Only 1 ACC team received a vote (Duke) for the first time over the last 40 years – Somebody apparently voted Georgia into the Top-5 instead of Gonzaga, and as a result, 5-8 Georgia is your “30th-ranked” team. — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) January 3, 2022

This is objectively hilarious. pic.twitter.com/SjNUMRvKV8 — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) January 3, 2022

After this came out, the AP reached out to the voter and fixed the situation. Georgia doesn’t have the fourth vote anymore and Gonzaga has gained 22 voting points back.

The AP apparently reached out to the writer and resolved the situation. Georgia no longer has a No. 4 vote and Gonzaga gains 22 voting points. Georgia will have to be content with top-4 votes in football only. — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) January 3, 2022

The Bulldogs are fresh off their worst loss of the season to the Runnin’ Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb. Georgia got boat raced in the first half and ended up losing 77-60.

That loss alone shouldn’t have Georgia even close to sniffing the AP top-25.