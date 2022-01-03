The Spun

AP Voter Makes Embarrassing Mistake In Monday’s Poll

college basketball coach tom crean gets mad during a gameWASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Head coach Tom Crean of the Indiana Hoosiers watches from the sidelines against the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Verizon Center on March 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

One AP voter may not be allowed to vote again for the men’s hoops poll.

5-8 Georgia out of the SEC somehow made its way onto the poll in the “also receiving votes” section.

The Bulldogs shouldn’t even be close to that category based on how their season has gone so far, but it also looks to be an accident.

The voter ranked Georgia instead of Gonzaga at No. 4 overall.

After this came out, the AP reached out to the voter and fixed the situation. Georgia doesn’t have the fourth vote anymore and Gonzaga has gained 22 voting points back.

The Bulldogs are fresh off their worst loss of the season to the Runnin’ Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb. Georgia got boat raced in the first half and ended up losing 77-60.

That loss alone shouldn’t have Georgia even close to sniffing the AP top-25.

