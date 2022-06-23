Appalachian State Has Made Football Program History

BOONE, NC - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the game between the Miami Hurricanes and Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Boone, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Appalachian State is one of the fastest growing football programs in the nation.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Mountaineers set a program record by selling more than 10,000 season tickets ahead of their 2022 campaign.

Appalachian State's Kidd Brewer Stadium has a capacity of 30,000. The venue was packed out for nearly every home game this past season as the Mountaineers notched a 10-4 overall record. Fans certainly got their money's worth in 2021 as the team went 7-0 at home

The Sun Belt program has earned a bowl game appearance in each season since 2016 — winning 6-7. Head coach Shawn Clark and his team will look to further that impressive record this coming season.

The Mountaineers will kickoff their 2022 season with a home matchup against North Carolina on September 3. They defeated the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill the last time they faced off in 2019.

Kidd Brewer Stadium will no doubt be rocking for this season-opening contest.