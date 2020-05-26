Appalachian State Is Reportedly Cutting 3 Men’s Sports

Colleges all around the country are being forced to make tough decisions with their respective budgets heading into the 2020-21 school year.

For some, that means cutting back on unnecessary expenditures. For others, it means cutting entire sports from their respective athletic programs.

It’s an unfortunate side effect of the pandemic shutting down spring and potentially fall athletics. Football generates a large of the financial gains for colleges around the nation.

With the threat of no attendance and possibly even no games being tossed around, programs have made difficult choices. On Tuesday afternoon, that trend continued at Appalachian State.

According to business insider Michael Smith, Appalachian State cut its men’s soccer program. “One of my son’s best friends plays soccer at App State. They have just been notified that soccer is being cut,” he said on Twitter.

Tough news in Boone: One of my son's best friends plays soccer at App State. They have just been notified that soccer is being cut. — Michael Smith (@SmittySBJ) May 26, 2020

It’s unclear if the women’s soccer program has also been cut. The men’s soccer program has not released a statement about the report.

Appalachian State isn’t the first school to be hit with budget cuts. Cincinnati cut its men’s soccer program earlier this spring. Meanwhile, Old Dominion cut its wrestling program as well.

According to a new report from college football insider Brett McMurphy, App State is also eliminating men’s tennis and men’s indoor track and field.

It’s a tough blow for the athletes involved. Hopefully those athletes can retain some of their eligibility moving forward.