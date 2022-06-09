Apparent Photo Of Greg Norman Going Viral This Afternoon

AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 01: Greg Norman, CEO of Liv Golf Investments talks to the media during a practice round prior to the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 01, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images) Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Greg Norman has been dominating the headlines for the last several weeks and it continued on Thursday.

Golf reporter Alan Shipnuck texted Norman when he was trying to interview Phil Mickelson and said that he got muscled out of it by a couple of his "goons."

Norman then replied back saying that he didn't know about that even though he was right behind him.

Here's the text exchange between the two:

Norman might not have seen Shipnuck get thrown out, but he likely knows that something definitely happened.

He's currently the commissioner of LIV Golf and CEO of LIV Golf Investments.

The first tournament got underway on Thursday in London at Centurion Golf Club. The tour will eventually make its way to the United States at the end of the month in Portland, Oregon.

It remains to be seen if more details come out about this alleged incident.