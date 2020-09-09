Aqib Talib Had A Brutally Honest Reason For Saying No To Bill Belichick

Aqib Talib was one of the best defensive backs in the NFL for more than a decade, and the five-time Pro Bowler could have continued to play this season, but he opted to retire at 34.

The veteran NFL cornerback announced the decision on Twitter.

“Aqib Talib is officially retired, and I’m bringing my talents to the booth,” Talib said. “Football gave me so much in life.”

Much love to everybody who played a part in my career. Sorry I couldn’t join you in New England Bill! You’re welcome to come on the show! ⁣

⁣

Get the full details with the link in my bio and follow @calltothebooth for more. pic.twitter.com/cuUuQVkzQm — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) September 9, 2020

Bill Belichick had made a push for Talib to play for the Patriots in 2020. New England had several key defenders opt out of the 2020 season.

Talib had a brutally honest reason for saying no to the legendary NFL coach.

“My guy, my big homie Bill Belichick called my phone, man, told me that he had the role of a lifetime for me,” Talib said on his Call to the Booth podcast.

Talib revealed that his “role” would be to cover the opposing team’s tight end. The veteran NFL defensive back took a look at the Patriots’ 2020 schedule and decided to pass on the offer.

“But this time, I looked at this (expletive) schedule and thought, quotation marks, and I said ‘Can I even strap these damn tight ends?’” Talib said. “I said, aw, (expletive), it’s over with. Once I said that, once that negative thought crossed my mind, I was like, man, my heart, my competitive edge, I ain’t really in it no more.”

You have to respect the honesty.