A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning.

The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.

The hometown program could still be in play, though, at least if there’s a coaching change.

An anonymous source told Dan Patrick that the LSU Tigers remain very much in play for the five-star quarterback recruit. Patrick’s source told him that the Tigers will likely need to fire Ed Orgeron in order to get involved, though.

“LSU has to hire someone who can get into the Arch Manning sweepstakes and that person is not Ed Orgeron,” Patrick said he was told. “And I followed up with my source, I said, ‘Do you think LSU would fire Ed O to hire someone who can recruit Arch Manning?’ And my source said, ‘Yes.’”

DP shares some information from a source about #CFBPlayoff expansion, the possibility of #LSU moving on from Head Coach Ed Orgeron, and the three schools that are front runners for Arch Manning. pic.twitter.com/AXS5idY6Rj — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 6, 2021

Arch Manning plays his high school football in the New Orleans area. If the Tigers can right the ship at LSU – and perhaps bring in a new coach – they should not be counted out of his recruitment.

Unsurprisingly, there are growing calls for Coach O to be fired.

It’s shaping up to be a very interesting couple of months in Baton Rouge.