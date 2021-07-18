Report: 1 School Makes ‘Most Sense’ For Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is shaping up to be one of the biggest college football recruits of all-time. The five-star quarterback prospect is the No. 1 player at his position in the class of 2023. He’s already getting serious interest from nearly every major program in the country.

It’s been a busy summer for Arch Manning, who’s been taking unofficial recruiting visits to various programs across the nation.

So far, Arch Manning has been to Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, SMU and Ole Miss, among other programs. Ole Miss is the family school, as that’s where his grandfather Archie and uncle Eli attended.

Clemson and Alabama, though, are seen by some as the favorites. The Tigers have a pretty great recent history at the position and the Crimson Tide are, well, the Crimson Tide.

But another program is seen by some as the school to beat. Texas, now led by former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, might be in the best position.

Texas was recently named the school that makes the “most sense” by 247Sports.

Texas could reportedly be the school that makes the most sense for 5-Star QB Arch Manning. https://t.co/g9mukrWXX6 — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) July 17, 2021

Texas reportedly hit a “home run” during its visit with Arch Manning.

“I think they hit a home run, I think they are squarely in the mix for Arch Manning,” Josh Pate said of Texas, via 247Sports. “But eventually, they’re going to have to have something tangible. Because there’s going to be too much tangible result to be seen from Alabama and the likes of Clemson. Texas has got to get it done. They have to show you something in weeks one and two because if you are to come out of summer on this massive recruiting hype wave and then you start to show product on the field earlier than anyone expected, that starts a snowball effect. That’s how you really start to take off in recruiting even in year one under a new staff and that’s how incredible things can happen.”

Arch Manning isn’t expected to make a decision anytime soon, but when he does, watch out for the Longhorns.