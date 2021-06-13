Arch Manning Has 3 Major Recruiting Visits This Month

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to heat up.

Earlier this month, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning went on his first major recruiting visit. The New Orleans, Louisiana prospect visited Clemson with his family. The Tigers are expected to be in contention for his commitment, though he’s likely a ways off from making an official decision.

“They made that early connection,” Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart said of Clemson. “Brandon Streeter was one of the first coaches I remember talking to. Their approach has been authentic. They’ve taken the time, especially Coach Streeter in getting to know him, not barraging him, checking in. I know one of his favorite Zooms was with the entire offensive staff one morning about a month or so ago. He really enjoyed it. He even left his notes, he borrowed one of my notebooks and what he writes down is staggering what he sees.”

“(Arch) really has an interest (in Clemson). Their culture is awesome. Him and Cooper had a really good FaceTime with Dabo (Swinney) one night. They’ve taken a good, patient approach.”

Clemson is one of several schools on the visit schedule for this month, though.

Arch Manning has three more major recruiting visits lined up for this month:

June 11-13: Texas

June 18-20: Alabama

June 25-27: Georgia

Arch Manning’s June Visit Schedule 👇🏽 The #1 QB in the class of 2023 visited Clemson last weekend (earned offer) , and arrives at Texas today. Manning will then go to Alabama next weekend, and will conclude the month of June at Georgia. pic.twitter.com/LFD8hy8V6u — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 11, 2021

Arch Manning is the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is coveted by nearly every program in America, though don’t expect him to make a decision anytime soon.

The Mannings will be taking this process extremely slowly.