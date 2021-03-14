8 Schools Among Those Getting Mentioned For Arch Manning

Few college football recruitments, if any, will be covered more than the recruitment of 2023 quarterback recruit Arch Manning.

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the No. 1 pro-style quarterback recruit in his class, per 247Sports’ rankings.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound pro-style quarterback plays for Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Louisiana. He’s ranked the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2023 class. Manning is already racking up the scholarship offers.

247Sports wrote a feature story on Arch Manning this week. There were eight notable schools mentioned among those recruiting Manning. Of course, it’s still very early in his recruitment, and more schools will likely be added to the list.

The eight schools mentioned were: Texas, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Boston College, Stanford.

From 247Sports:

Manning has started to dive into his college recruitment as well. He really likes Steve Sarkisian at Texas. Their relationship began when Sarkisian was in Tuscaloosa. New Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has picked up where Sarkisian left off and Manning has talked with Nick Saban as well. Of course Ed Orgeron and new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz have been involved. Manning looks forward to seeing what the Tigers offense looks like this year under Peetz. Clemson is in the picture. Ole Miss and Tennessee have called. So have Boston College, Stanford and several others.

The Mannings know a thing or two about college recruitments, so don’t expect them to rush a decision. It’ll probably be a while before Arch decides where he will be playing his college football.

But, for now, those are some of the schools getting mentioned for the future five-star prospect.

Where do you see the nephew of the NFL legends playing his college football when the time comes?