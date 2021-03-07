Arch Manning Added ‘Reaffirmed’ Scholarship Offer This Week

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is arguably the top quarterback recruit in the country. Unsurprisingly, the 2023 recruit continues to add major scholarship offers.

As of now, Arch Manning is believed to have nine major scholarship offers, though the Manning family is taking his recruitment very slowly.

Still, news about scholarship offers is starting to leak out. This week, a major SEC program reportedly “reaffirmed” its offer to Arch Manning.

According to a report from GoVols247, Tennessee and its new head coach, Josh Heupel, have confirmed their courtship of Manning. Heupel has re-offered a scholarship to Manning and made it clear that he’s a priority.

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Top247 2023 QB Arch Manning dropped his sophomore highlights. Watch them here: https://t.co/DOXX7LINBB — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) March 2, 2021

Tennessee is one of nine major programs that have reportedly offered a scholarship to the pro-style quarterback.

Arch Manning’s high school coach, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman coach Nelson Stewart, spoke with 247Sports about the quarterback’s development.

“I think the thing about Arch, I think he continued to balance his game out,” Stewart said in February. “I think first year was about more 10 personnel oriented with a lot more one-throw reads. This year I thought, especially from a leadership perspective, I think he was a leader that got he kids out there. Outside of two games where we had to throw it around he was at 77 percent passing. I think his processing speed sped up. I joke, I got to Zoom with him more during the pandemic than talk to my wife. He really enjoyed watching film and he mature more.

“The other things outside the intangibles was how he ran. He can run the football, put his shoulder down. I think he has great command of the offense.”

Manning is only two years into his high school career. It will be fascinating to see how much he improves by the time he’s ready for college.