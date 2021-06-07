Arch Manning Adds Another Major Scholarship Offer

Add another major scholarship offer to the list for 2023 five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning.

According to a report from 247Sports’ recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong, Arch Manning was officially offered a scholarship by Clemson over the weekend.

Arch Manning, the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2023 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, was on a visit to Clemson when he received the scholarship offer.

247Sports had more details on the visit:

Clemson’s top quarterback target in the 2023 class is Arch Manning. The Tigers offered the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman standout during a visit to campus over the weekend where the Top247’s No. 1 ranked passer and his brother Heid Manning competed in camp. The family spent about 26 hours checking out the ACC powerhouse.

Arch Manning worked out for Clemson during his visit. One of his throws during the camp session went viral on social media.

Arch Manning connects with Matayo Uiagalelei at Clemson’s camp. Both are ranked as Top 15 players in the class of 2023. 🎥 Via: @thekjhenry / IG pic.twitter.com/oh5cCyaKqK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 5, 2021

There are several programs in contention for Manning, but Clemson is expected to be a major player in his recruitment.

Rivals.com’s Adam Gorney believes the Tigers are one of six frontrunners for the five-star quarterback at the moment.

The (Clemson) Tigers are a very real contender for Manning, along with Alabama and then Georgia, Texas, LSU and Ole Miss also seem to be in that upper echelon of early schools.

Don’t expect a commitment from Arch Manning anytime soon, though.

The five-star quarterback recruit told The Athletic that he is “wide open” in regards to his recruitment. Almost every major program is expected to make a scholarship offer.

The Mannings have been through this process before, though, so they’ll be as patient as possible before making a decision.

Still, it has to be a good feeling to have an offer like Clemson in your pocket.