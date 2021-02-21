Arch Manning’s Top WR, AJ Johnson, Announced His Commitment

Arch Manning is still probably a year or two away from announcing his college football commitment. However, one of his top teammates has made his decision.

A.J. Johnson, a four-star wide receiver out of Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Louisiana, announced his commitment earlier this week.

The teammate of Arch Manning has committed to LSU.

The four-star recruit committed to LSU over Georgia, among other programs. Johnson is a 6-foot-4 wide receiver in the 2022 class.

#Rivals250 WR AJ Johnson commits to #LSU over Georgia. The Tigers hold commitments from four of The Boot’s top-10 recruits “What he likes to say is ‘Hold that Tiger,' so I can't wait,” Johnson said before his junior year. LSU offered two weeks in … https://t.co/FXTdkpHANm pic.twitter.com/h33S8v29d1 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) February 19, 2021

Arch Manning, meanwhile, is the No. 1 pro-style quarterback recruit in the 2023 class. LSU is among the top contenders for the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. Alabama and Georgia, among other programs, are also expected to be involved in his recruitment.

Local Louisiana reporter Mike Detillier named two other programs to keep on eye on for Arch Manning.

“When I look at it, who are the two schools that you can name that have pumped out these quarterbacks? Oklahoma – Lincoln Riley, quarterback whisperer. Clemson. Just look at what Clemson has had and it kind of dominoes with Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and the next cat they’re gonna have after Trevor is pretty doggone good too…I would keep my eye on Oklahoma and Clemson,” he said.

It’s tough to argue against that logic, but keep an eye out for LSU moving forward.