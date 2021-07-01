Arch Manning Could Be A Big Winner From New NCAA Rules

Name, Image and Likeness rules are officially coming to college sports.

On Wednesday, the NCAA officially cleared student-athletes to pursue endorsements and other brand deals using their name, image and likeness.

“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”

Every student-athlete across the world is a winner in this scenario, but some will obviously benefit more than others.

One high school athlete that could benefit in a major way down the line is Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class is already one of the biggest names in amateur sports. Arch Manning is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning.

Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall quarterback in the 2023 class, has seen his name grow in popularity over the past year-plus. The buzz surrounding Arch Manning continues to heighten as he embarks on various recruiting trips.

When Arch Manning does become a college athlete, he could land some massive endorsement and brand deals, as Pro Football Talk points out.

He already has a valuable name. The son of Cooper Manning, the grandson of Archie, and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, Arch already is being recruited aggressively by multiple major universities. Apart from the fact that Monday’s ruling sets the stage for Arch Manning potentially being paid by the school with which he signs, Monday’s ruling sets Arch Manning up to soon begin to make money from his name, image, and likeness without jeopardizing his college eligibility.

Few names in football, if any, have greater recognition than Manning.

Hopefully Arch Manning and the rest of the country’s student-athletes will profit as much as they can while they can.