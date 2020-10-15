Peyton & Eli’s Nephew, Arch Manning, Is Playing On ESPN2 Tonight

There’s no NFL action scheduled for tonight, but football fans will have the chance to watch one of the best high school quarterbacks in the country, Arch Manning.

Arch, the son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is a sophomore at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Louisiana. According to 247Sports’ rankings, Manning is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 1 quarterback from the 2023 class.

We’ve seen plenty of highlights of Arch Manning over the past two years. Last weekend, an epic clip of the sophomore quarterback trucking an opponent went viral.

Tonight we’ll get to see more than just a few snaps of Manning. ESPN2 will air tonight’s game between Booker T. Washington and Isidore Newman at 9 p.m. ET.

No NFL tonight, no problem. We’ve got your football fix covered. Thursday night football High School edition featuring Arch Manning. Get your first look at the next great Manning QB tonight 9pm ET on ESPN2 @WhosNextHS @CraigHaubert @ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/NFtQDiT2ZA — Jay Alter (@jaltersports) October 15, 2020

As of now, Manning has nine offers from top college football programs. Alabama, Duke, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others are seen as potential suitors for the talented gunslinger.

When talking about his son’s recruitment, Cooper said “We’re open to sending our kids wherever they want to go to school.”

Following in his family’s footsteps won’t be easy, but Manning has all the potential to be a great quarterback just like his uncles.

Manning could certainly validate all the hype surround him with a strong performance on national TV tonight against Booker T. Washington.