Photo Of Arch Manning In Georgia Uniform Goes Viral: Fans React

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning sure does look good in a Georgia Bulldogs uniform.

Manning is currently visiting Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia.

As most recruits do on these visits, the five-star prospect donned a full Georgia uniform for a photoshoot.

Can Smart and the Bulldogs seal the deal and land Manning's commitment at the end of the weekend?

One fan doesn't think there's anything to see here, though.

"Georgia fans gonna get all worked up knowing damn well he ain’t going to Georgia," a college football fan said.

Manning has been very complimentary of Smart and Georgia throughout this process.

Here's what he had to say about the program, courtesy of 247Sports:

"They have a really good staff," he said. "They just have athletes all over the place. Whether it's o-line or their entire defense. They had 15 guys drafted. I'm looking forward to seeing what they do with the quarterbacks this year and just asking some questions on my official visit."

Will Manning be playing his college ball in Athens?