Arch Manning Had A Pretty Rough Game On Friday

Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, might be the best high school football quarterback in the country. However, his season has come to an end early.

Friday night, Manning’s high school team, Isidore Newman, was blown out in the state playoffs, ending their season.

Isidore Newman lost to Lafayette Christian, 49-7, in the Division III semifinals of Louisiana state playoffs.

Arch Manning, who’s being pursued by every major program in the country, had the worst game of his young career. He finished the contest with 49 passing yards, 15 rushing yards and a touchdown, on 6 of 17 passing.

Arch Manning with the juke move on this rushing touchdown 👀https://t.co/bvTEpHepKO pic.twitter.com/Xe5lpMbVmE — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 27, 2021

Hey, everyone has bad days.

Arch Manning said it will be time to get to work in the offseason.

“During the offseason, just try to improve everywhere,” Manning said postgame, per the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. “Running, getting bigger, getting more accurate. Improving my decision-making. So it’ll be a fun offseason, I’m ready to get back.”