Video: Arch Manning Had Another Ridiculous High School Performance

Arch Manning continued his unbelievable high school career with another showstopper performance on Friday night.

The sophomore quarterback threw for 169 yards and five touchdowns in just one quarter of Isadore Newman’s blowout victory over Cohen. The No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2023 class looked sharp throughout the win as the New Orleans squad improved to 7-0.

Isadore Newman won 76-0 as their opponent was only able to dress 15 total players for this week’s game.

Here’s a look at some of the star quarterback’s highlights on Friday:

Newman with an emphatic win over Cohen, 76-0. Arch Manning throws 5 TD passes on the night. pic.twitter.com/vDtViqqSiy — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) November 14, 2020

Friday’s victory continues Manning’s absurd 2020 campaign. He now has 30 total touchdowns this year, including 21 through the air and nine on the ground. Although it looks like he’ll get his pick of colleges from a plethora of offers, his stock continues to rise after Friday’s performance.

Manning comes from an impressive pedigree. Being the nephew to NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, the high schooler clearly grew up around the game. As a result to the electric start to his football career, Arch already has offers to nine college programs including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

But Manning has endeared himself to more than just college coaches. The high school gunslinger already caught the attention of Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

“He’s going to be a great player,” Lawrence told Anna Hickey of 247Sports.com last month. “Cool to see that family just keeps pumping out football players.”

Although his high school years are far from over, fans should be prepared to see Arch Manning for years to come.