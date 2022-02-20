Arch Manning Is Rumored To Have 2 Frontrunners

The Spun

Arch Manning, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana, likely isn’t close to making a decision on where he’ll be playing college football.

However, many believe that there could be two favorites in his recruitment.

Two schools – Alabama and Texas – have been getting the most mentions when it comes to the recruitment of the five-star quarterback.

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023. He has a good connection to Texas, following the hiring of Steve Sarkisian. Alabama, meanwhile, boasts Nick Saban and arguably the top program in the sport.

However, 247Sports reported earlier this month that Arch Manning is focused on more than just Alabama and Texas.

Two other schools, Florida and LSU, have reportedly entered the recruiting mix, as well.

We’re likely still a ways away from Arch Manning making a decision.

