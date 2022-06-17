Arch Manning Is Taking Another Major Visit This Weekend

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

20 years ago the University of Texas landed the second-most hyped quarterback prospect of all-time in Vince Young. This weekend, the Longhorns will try to convince the most-hyped prospect ever to do the same.

According to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, the University of Texas are hosting Arch Manning for a visit. Per the report, Manning is the only quarterback the school has even offered for the 2023 recruiting class.

Texas, Alabama and Georgia are believed to be the only remaining contenders for the third generation Manning quarterback. Having already visited Georgia and Alabama, Texas is his final scheduled visit of the summer.

However, Alabama is the only one of the three that already has another quarterback in their class. As a result, it's believed that the Crimson Tide might be effectively out of the running, making it just a two-horse race between Texas and Georgia.

Arch Manning is the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. But he's earned that mantle through more than just his last name.

In three years as the varsity starter at Isidore Newman, Manning is 25-6 and has led the school to the state playoffs each year.

He has completed over 65-percent of his passes for 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns as a high school starter. He's decent as a runner too, adding 732 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

Will Arch Manning commit to Texas after visiting them?