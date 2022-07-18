Arch Manning Lands New Ranking: College Football World Reacts

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

On Monday, On3 Sports updated its top college prospect rankings for the class of 2023, and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning still sits at the takes the top spot.

In Charles Power's scouting summary of the Isadore Newman standout, he writes:

Possesses a pure throwing motion with one of the quickest releases we’ve seen from a high school quarterback prospect. Those mechanics pair with a strong arm ... Has the ability to carve up opposing defenses from inside the pocket or outside of structure when things break down. Shows innate field vision for his age with the ability to find open receivers while making second-reaction plays. An above average athlete for the position with polished footwork and the capability of picking up yards in scramble situations. Has filled out a big frame over his high school career, entering his junior year ... Also carries a substantial mental load for a junior quarterback with the responsibility of setting protections.

The college football world reacted to the Arch Manning update on social media.

"Archibald Charles Manning. Unanimous #1 over all recruit. 1 of 3 QBs ranked 1.0000 ever. Texas Longhorn commit. Destroyer of grown mens feelings," one user replied.

"Manning has had a HUGE impact on the Texas class," said On3's Chad Simmons.

"But I was told he was a glorified 3-star," tweeted a Longhorns fan.

"Who really thought this was changing??" another laughed.

"'He dOeSnt dO cAMps.'"

"QB1," commented Sam Spiegelman.

Manning comes to Texas' campus as the second top overall QB prospect on the roster.