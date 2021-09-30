Arch Manning Has Major College Visit This Weekend

The next stop on Arch Manning’s highly-publicized college tour: Tuscaloosa.

This Saturday, the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class will make his way over to Alabama to watch the No. 1 Crimson Tide take on the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels.

Arch Manning’s upcoming visits 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bQuQxgmVog — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 21, 2021

While the focus of this week’s visit will be on Nick Saban’s reigning national champion program, Manning’s eyes will likely be wandering across the other sideline as well.

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss program is also a team at the top of the five-star’s list. His grandfather/namesake Archie and his uncle Eli both played for the Rebels, and his father, Cooper, committed to the team as a highly-touted recruit before his career was ended by a rare spinal condition.

Tuscaloosa is the second stop on Manning’s college tour this fall. The Isidore Newman junior visited Sanford Stadium last month to watch the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs take down SEC rival South Carolina. After Saturday’s marquee matchup, he will finish out the month of October with three more visits to Texas, Ole Miss then Clemson.

While both Saban and Kiffin have their undefeated 2021 seasons on the line, the battle for Manning will certainly be in the back of their minds this weekend as well.

Saturday’s game will kickoff in Bryant-Denny Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET.