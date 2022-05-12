Arch Manning Names The Best College Town He's Visited

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have to be feeling good about what Arch Manning recently said.

Manning, a five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle, has Georgia on his list of potential landing spots. But it was previously believed the Bulldogs were running third behind Alabama and Texas.

However, Georgia may be higher on the list than previously believed.

Manning told On3 earlier this week that Athens is the "best college town" he's been to so far.

“I love coach Kirby (Smart), and he’s a real normal guy, a great coach," he said, via On3. "Georgia, the takeaway from practice there, is that they have athletes all over the field, especially on the defensive line. They have some studs and it shows; they had 15 players drafted. Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to. The coaches are all good people, they know how to win, know what it takes, and it was cool seeing that.”

Oh boy. It looks like Georgia is firmly in the running to land the highly-touted prospect.

It also helps that Kirby Smart and the 'Dawgs finally got over the hump and beat Nick Saban and Alabama to win the title. That's no doubt on Manning's mind.

Manning, meanwhile, is narrowing down his options.

“It’s kind of getting closer," he said. "I don’t really have a point yet, but I guess it’s kind of narrowing stuff down. I’m looking forward to (making a decision) either before the season or during the season or after the season. If I was ready I’d probably commit right now, but I’m not, so I’m just waiting.”