Arch Manning Reportedly Schedules A Notable Visit

Arch Manning, a five-star quarterback recruit in the class of 2023 – and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has reportedly scheduled a pretty notable college visit.

It’s already been an eventful summer for Arch Manning. The elite quarterback recruit has taken several college visits, including ones to Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson, among other programs.

Ole Miss is the family school, of course. That’s where Arch’s grandfather, Archie Manning, starred in college. It’s also where his uncle, Eli Manning, played.

Could it be where he plays, too?

Ole Miss fans are certainly hoping that will be the case. According to reports, Arch Manning has scheduled a visit to Ole Miss for later this month.

Arch Manning will reportedly visit Oxford, Mississippi on July 26.

2023 QB Arch Manning from New Orleans, LA (Isidore Newman), will visit Ole Miss on July 26th, per @YancyPorter. Manning is the top rated QB in the country and the top player in Louisiana. @247recruiting | #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/11FmXCqkPN — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) July 10, 2021

Ole Miss has been described as the “sleeper” school for the five-star quarterback recruit.

“From a recruiting standpoint, schools mentioned most early on are Alabama, Texas and Georgia, with the sleeper being Ole Miss,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote of Manning.

Landing a commitment from Arch Manning would be a massive highlight for Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss program. However, don’t expect any decisions anytime soon.

The Mannings are committed to taking their time with this recruitment.