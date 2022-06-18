Arch Manning On Another Major Visit: Fans React

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA on a visit to Georgia before the college football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs on September 18, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After taking a trip down to Alabama with a number of other top prospects, Arch Manning took another major official visit Saturday.

The top recruit in the class of 2023 was spotted in Austin this weekend as he took his final visit of the season to Texas.

Fans reacted to Manning's latest trip on social media.

"Texas QB target Arch Manning, UT DB Michael Taaffe and Texas target Will Randle," a On3 Sports editor captioned a photo.

Adding, "The New Orleans (LA.) Isidore Newman duo are taking official visits to Austin this weekend."

"Peyton Manning at the Texas game? Arch Manning on his official visit? wHat dOeS iT mEaN?" asked Burnt Orange Nation.

"Texas fans seeing Peyton Manning at a Texas baseball game while Arch Manning has his official visit to Texas," tweeted Jeff Asher.

"Arch Manning to Texas," campaigned one Longhorns fan. "Make Texas Great Again."

"Running into the Arch Manning visit weekend like.." said Hook'em Headlines.

Manning has been linked to Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Texas.