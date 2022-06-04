Arch Manning On Major Recruiting Visit: Fans React

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Just last month, the college football world learned that five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning would be taking three official visits in the near future.

Alabama, Georgia and Texas all made the list for the five-star quarterback. Well, he appears to be knocking one of those visits out this weekend. In a photo on a different players Instagram story, Manning could be seen decked out in Bulldogs gear.

Georgia fans couldn't contain their excitement after seeing Manning in a Bulldogs uniform for the first time.

"ARCH IS A DAWG," one Georgia fan said.

"He’s going to be a legend at UGA!" another fan said, already predicting Manning's commitment to Kirby Smart's program.

Others are expecting great things from Manning if he decides to play for Georgia. "Georgia gonna be in the natty for like the next 5 years," the fan said.

Georgia appears to be one of the frontrunners for Manning, with the Texas Longhorns in the race as well. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide can't be ruled out, but they recently landed a different star quarterback from the 2023 class.

Will Arch Manning play for the Bulldogs?