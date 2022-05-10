Arch Manning Planning More Visits: Fans React

The top overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class is planning a couple of more visits to SEC schools.

Manning is reportedly taking visits to both LSU and Florida as he tries to trim down the list of schools that are interested in him.

Manning confirmed to Koki Riley of USA Today Sports that he wants to attend a practice down in Baton Rouge and then eventually a game as well.

"Coach Kelly knows how to win and he’s won everywhere he goes pretty much," Manning said. "I have a former teammate, Bo Bordelon, so he’s going up there this summer and I want to check him out, see how he does in practice and I’ll probably go up there for a game.”

He's also excited about visiting Florida down in Gainesville now that Billy Napier is the new head coach.

"I've had a few conversations with Florida," Manning said. "I've heard a lot of really good things about coach Billy Napier. So, I might want to check and see what they're all about."

The college football world is pretty excited about this news, especially from a Florida perspective.

We'll have to see what happens next in Manning's recruitment.