Arch Manning Reacts To His Recent Recruiting Visits

Though he’s only a rising junior in high school, Arch Manning already has the hype as a future star in the collegiate game.

With two more years remaining at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, has received interest and offers from countless top programs across the country. Earlier this year, the No. 1 quarterback (No. 2 overall) went on a few unofficial visits to potential schools.

“It was just awesome getting to see places I’ve never been, building relationships with coaches,” the five-star QB said in a recent interview with Louisiana vs. All Ya’ll. “It was a great experience for me, and I’m glad I got it done and now I can focus on the season.”

Manning’s first unofficial visit came back in early June when he made the trip to Clemson. According to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, the Tigers program set a pretty high bar for the talented young QB.

“I think that Clemson set the tone for what a visit school and football program should look like to Arch Manning,” Wiltfong said. “This is a young man who’s been on some college campuses in the past. He’s been to Ole Miss, of course. He’s participated in some team activities with Isidore Newman over at LSU. But this was his first ever college visit as a prospect because of the pandemic, obviously. He goes to Clemson and I think him and his family had an outstanding experience. They were on campus for about 26 hours, and it was action-packed.”

Later on in June, Manning also made trips to both SMU and Texas. His next unofficial visit is scheduled for July 26 at Ole Miss.

As of right now, the highly-touted recruit’s top options are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas.