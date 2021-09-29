Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools.

While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools.

Georgia and Texas, according to Dawgs Daily, appear to be emerging as the frontrunners for the elite quarterback prospect.

Things seem to be shaping up to be a race between Georgia and Texas at this moment in his recruitment and things could come to a close pretty quickly with Manning, according to sources.

Arch Manning visited Georgia earlier this month. He “loves” the Bulldogs, according to a report from 247Sports. There’s also a strong connection with Texas, as the high school quarterback has a good relationship with head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Of course, other schools are still in the mix.

Saban, as mentioned earlier, made a not-so-subtle pitch during his appearance on the Manning brothers’ Monday Night Football broadcast.

“I told Jalen (Hurts) to go where the best players are,” Nick Saban said. “If you’re a QB, always go where you have the best players.”

Alabama should never be counted out of an elite recruitment. Don’t be surprised if the Crimson Tide make a serious push to land Arch Manning.

For now, though, Georgia and Texas appear to be seen as the favorites.