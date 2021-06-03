Arch Manning Uses 2 Words To Describe His Recruitment

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is one of the most-hyped college football recruits of all-time. The five-star quarterback recruit out of Louisiana is the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Almost every major school is interested in the 6-foot-3 prospect and the recruitment is starting to heat up. Manning has scheduled some visits for the summer and opened up about his relationships with various coaches.

Manning, though, is very much taking his time when it comes to his recruitment. The five-star prospect used two words to describe his mindset on a college decision:

“Wide open.”

An inside look at one of the most anticipated recruitments in college football history … The Courting of Arch Manning: ‘I’m wide, wide open’ https://t.co/jPXwSlyEuI — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) June 1, 2021

Manning is very much worth the hype in the eyes of the recruiting analysts.

ESPN ranked Manning the No. 5 overall recruit in the country, regardless of class.

“Believe the hype. As expected given his pedigree — he’s Peyton and Eli’s nephew — Arch has advanced understanding of how to play the position and ability as a passer. He led Isidore Newman to a 9-1 regular-season record as a freshman, passing for over 2,400 yards with 34 touchdowns and only six interceptions. In a condensed sophomore season, he accounted for 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing almost 72% of his passes. He’s clearly the best athlete in terms of mobility out of all the Mannings and is blessed with the same poise,” ESPN wrote.

According to 247Sports reporting, Manning has five major visits scheduled this summer:

Clemson

SMU

Texas

Alabama

Georgia

Manning has mentioned interest in several other schools, though, so this recruitment probably has a ways to go.