Arch Manning Recruitment Believed To Be Down To 2 Schools

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA on a visit to Georgia before the college football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs on September 18, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's still a long ways to go before quarterback Arch Manning has to make his decision on where he'll play college football. But it looks like the list of potential schools has been reduced all the way down to two.

On Wednesday, On3 Sports speculated that Texas and Georgia are the only schools remaining in the Manning sweepstakes. The On3 recruiting analysts said that Alabama's recent recruitment of four-star quarterback Eli Holstein may have taken them out of the running for Manning.

“I think the obvious is it eliminates Alabama," On3's Chad Simmons said “I don’t think it really changes a whole lot on my end for Arch. I’ve seen Georgia and Texas as the favorites for the last month and a half or so.”

On3 went on to list the various pros and cons of each program. But there's no consensus yet on where he's likely to go.

As the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, Arch Manning has the potential to change the college football landscape by his very presence. Prospects at other schools could wind up flipping their commitments just to play with the Manning scion.

Playing for schools like Georgia and Texas will give Manning national media attention just about every week as well.

That isn't to say that he can't surprise us though. He hasn't formally ruled out any of the schools actively recruiting him yet.

Where do you think Arch Manning will wind up going?