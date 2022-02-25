Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning.

According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.

Recent rumors indicated that Manning was down to just two final programs, Texas and Alabama. But soon after that speculation emerged, the young quarterback’s father, Cooper, denied the rumors outright. With that being said, a third visit to Austin certainly indicates a strong level of interest for the nephew of football greats Peyton and Eli.

Initially, Manning’s top-five list included Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. Earlier this month though, he reportedly dropped the Tigers from consideration and added consideration for LSU and Florida. So far, he’s visited each of these programs (minus the Gators) at least once.

Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, is currently in his junior year at Isidore Newman in New Orleans.