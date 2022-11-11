Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?

According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs. It will be Manning's second visit to the Longhorns' campus in the last two months after making a cameo during their October game against Iowa State.

Manning is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class according to most major recruiting networks. He ranks behind only the legendary Vince Young in the Longhorns' all-time recruiting ranks.

Based on how he's played in high school though, Manning might be a lot closer to his famous namesakes than Young from an ability standpoint.

Arch Manning boasts the arm strength of his uncles Peyton and Eli but with the athletic ability of his father Cooper, a former wide receiver who many believe was the best athlete in the family.

Unlike his uncles, Manning earned the varsity starting job as a freshman and immediately started showing star potential.

Every college program in America wanted Manning, so when Texas landed him over SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia, it was like the Longhorns had won the lottery.

Next year Manning will be taking his talents to Austin full-time. How long he has to wait before getting the starting job will be one of the most talked about topics in college football until it happens.