Arch Manning Reveals If He Has A Favorite School

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Through his intensive and highly-publicized recruitment process, it appears five-star QB Arch Manning has narrowed his college options down to three schools: Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

But if Manning has a leading favorite for his collegiate landing spot, he's yet to make it known to the public.

“I really have no idea right now,” Manning said during a recent interview with DawgNation. “I kind of have narrowed it down a little bit. I don’t have a timeline or anything like that. I’m just kind of focusing on spring football right now.”

Manning is heading into his senior season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans. As the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class and one of the most highly sought after recruits in college football history, he's drawn quite a bit of attention over the past couple years.

The hype surrounding the nephew of Peyton and Eli will only continue to build as his final decision approaches sometime this coming season.

Where would you like to see Manning commit?