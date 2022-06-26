Arch Manning Reveals What Eli Told Him After His Decision

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Arch Manning's recruitment finally came to an end this past week when he committed to Texas.

Manning committed to the school over the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Virginia, Clemson, and many more.

He's the top overall recruit in the 2023 class and is expected to make quite an impact when he gets to Austin.

His uncle Eli saw the decision that he made and thought that he handled everything very well throughout the process.

"I think he's handled everything very well,” Manning said (first transcribed from 247Sports). “There's been a lot of pressure on him. There's been a microscope on him for a long time and I think he's done a good job, just trying to understand what's important. That’s his plan, playing high school football, being a great teammate, and learning. He's still playing high school basketball, he's just enjoying the experience, but he went through the recruiting process, he's asked a ton of questions, he met with everybody, and at some point, you go with your heart and you know the right spot for you. You might not be able to pinpoint exactly why you're going to certain places, just know that it's going to be the right spot and process that from afar.”

There's a chance that Manning is sad that his nephew didn't commit to his alma mater (Ole Miss), but that doesn't matter now.

Texas looks to be on the verge of being "back" now that it has Manning in the fold.