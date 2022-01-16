The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning visiting the University of Georgia.ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program.

The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a decision.

According to a report from On3, Manning is believed to be focusing on five major schools at the moment:

  • Alabama
  • Clemson
  • Georgia
  • Ole Miss
  • Texas

Texas has been mentioned from the jump as a potential favorite. The Longhorns are led by head coach Steve Sarkisian, who has a good relationship with the Mannings.

Of course, Alabama and Nick Saban cannot be counted out. Saban made his not-so-subtle pitch to the Mannings during his appearance on their ESPN broadcast earlier this season.

Where do you ultimately see Arch Manning winding up?

