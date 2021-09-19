Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Major Program Might Be Fading

The recruitment of five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning continues to heat up.

Manning, the son of Cooper and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. He’s already received scholarship offers from several major programs.

The Isidore Newman prospect has scheduled visits to several major programs this fall. On Saturday, Arch Manning visited Georgia.

The fans want 5-star quarterback Arch Manning.😂 pic.twitter.com/jihKAzcMk9 — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) September 18, 2021

Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas have also been mentioned in serious contention for Arch Manning.

According to Death Valley Voice, LSU might be fading a bit:

And as of now, he doesn’t have a visit to Baton Rouge planned (instead, he’s visiting Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Texas, Ole Miss, and possibly Tulane, which is located in his hometown of New Orleans). It’s a bit surprising that Manning didn’t mention LSU as a place he’ll visit this fall, though he acknowledged that he’s still speaking with the Tigers. The poor offensive play this season, combined with the uncertainty surrounding Ed Orgeron’s future, has likely scared Manning away from LSU (at least for now).

That could be premature, though. LSU is the closest major college program for Arch Manning, so maybe he doesn’t need to schedule a visit at the moment.

Still, the Tigers have some very stiff competition for the five-star quarterback.