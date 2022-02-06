Arch Manning Rumors: 1 School Is Reportedly Eliminated

Arch Manning’s recruitment is reportedly taking the next step.

According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback – who is also the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has eliminated one notable school from contention.

Manning was said to be considering the Clemson Tigers, taking a visit to the ACC program this past season. However, according to a report from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Dabo Swinney’s program is no longer in contention.

Clemson will have to look elsewhere for a 2023 quarterback recruit.

Manning is currently playing basketball and did not take any visits in January. There is evidence he is also narrowing his list recently removing Clemson, another program he visited twice from consideration.

Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas are believed to be the frontrunners for the class of 2023 prospect.

However, schools like Florida and Ohio State, among others, are also attempting to get into the mix.