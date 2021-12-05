Arch Manning Rumors: 4 Schools Have Checked In

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to heat up.

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, just finished his junior season of high school ball at Isidore Newman in Louisiana. The school’s season came to an unfortunate early end, as Manning and Co. were blown out in the high school playoffs.

The five-star quarterback remains one of the hottest recruits in the country, though.

With Arch Manning’s junior season over, interest in the five-star quarterback is only going to increase. It’s possible the five-star quarterback could make a decision at some point in the near future.

According to reports, four schools have recently checked in on the five-star quarterback.

From Yahoo! Sports:

Clemson, Ole Miss, Texas and Tulane have been to Isidore Newman (La.) to check in with Manning since his season ended with a playoff loss to Lafayette Christian Academy. The coaches who made the trip were not able to talk with Manning, per NCAA rules, but talked with Isidore Newman’s coaching staff and watched Manning workout and take part in basketball practice. LSU has yet to check in with Manning, but the hiring of Brian Kelly added intrigue into the Tigers’ pursuit of him.

Alabama is also believed to be involved in the recruitment of Manning.

It will be very interesting to see where he ends up.