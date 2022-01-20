Arch Manning Rumors: Latest On 5-Star’s Recruitment

Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, has countless offers from nearly every big-time program in the country.

As of right now, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Clemson and Ole Miss are the favorites to land the five-star quarterback recruit. But according to recent reports, some other top programs are finding their way into the mix as well.

247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong says Ohio State, Florida and Oklahoma are beginning to heat up their pursuit of Manning.

Representatives from each of these programs have already visited or are planning to visit Isidore Newman sometime this week.

“Arch Manning, plays quarterback and also plays basketball. (Georgia coach) Kirby Smart and several staff members, Buster Faulkner, Todd Monken, Matt Luke, were at the basketball game of Isidore Newman yesterday to watch Arch Manning play. So was Cory Dennis, Ohio State’s quarterbacks coach, so was Charlie Weis Jr., Ole Miss’ offensive coordinator. Later on this week, you got (Florida coach) Billy Napier in there on Tuesday … (Alabama coach) Nick Saban expected on Friday, Jeff Lebby, who’s now at Oklahoma, who was recruiting Arch at Ole Miss, expected this week. A.J. Milwee from Texas, they’re a top contender. He’s been a regular at Isidore Newman,” Wiltfong wrote.

Manning has taken two visits each to Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Clemson and Ole Miss. Wiltfong believes a third could be in store for a few of these programs later this year.

“You got the five schools that he took two visits to Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss, Georgia and Texas. Those are the schools that I think are in the best position but… Arch is going to be thorough,” he said. “I think some of them will certainly get a third visit.”

Wiltfong also believes some of these new contenders could get a visit from the highly-touted recruit.

“Could he go see another school for the first time as a prospect? I certainly believe that that’s on the table, too,” he added.

Manning will not be taking anymore visits until after his junior basketball season.