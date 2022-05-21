Arch Manning Schedules 3 Visits: Fans React

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting that Arch Manning will visit Texas in the middle of June.

That was not only confirmed this week, but even more news emerged. Manning's family told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports the five-star quarterback will visit Georgia during the first weekend in June and then Alabama.

Alabama, Georgia and Texas have been considered the three favorites for Manning over the past few months. These visits do nothing to dispel the notion that he might choose between the three.

Of course, fans loved to hear that he'll finally be taking a few visits. Some believe Texas is willing to offer the most money.

"Over under 5 mill NIL to go to Texas," one fan said.

Others are convinced he'll choose Texas because the Longhorns have the last visit. "May not matter but in my little sports brain it does. I love that Texas has the last visit," the fan said.

Manning has not given an timeline on a potential decision.

“I really have no idea right now,” Manning said during a recent interview with DawgNation. “I kind of have narrowed it down a little bit. I don’t have a timeline or anything like that. I’m just kind of focusing on spring football right now.”

Where will the next great Manning quarterback play his collegiate football?