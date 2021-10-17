Arch Manning Rumors: 1 School Getting The Predictions

According to one recruiting site, one school is getting the commitment predictions for five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. The New Orleans, Louisiana native has scholarship offers from nearly every major program in the country.

A handful of schools are believed to be the favorites for Arch Manning. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas, among others, have received most of the attention for the five-star quarterback.

But is there one favorite?

According to On3’s recruiting experts, Texas is currently getting the commitment predictions for the five-star prospect.

That would obviously be a major coup for Steve Sarkisian’s program.

Arch Manning was at Texas on Saturday. The five-star quarterback was on hand for Texas’ heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma State.

Me and arch manning pic.twitter.com/zwyjozncCU — Jalen Hale (@JalenHale8) October 16, 2021

Sarkisian is hoping to build something special at Texas. Landing Manning would certainly be a huge step in the right direction for the Longhorns program.

Texas has some very stiff competition, though. You know that Nick Saban and Alabama are going to make a hard push.