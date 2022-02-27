The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Arch Manning visiting the University of Georgia.ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?

Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon.

However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging.

Manning will reportedly be visiting Texas for a third time. The five-star quarterback recruit has a strong connection with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Manning had been rumored to have narrowed his list of schools to Alabama and Texas. However, those reports have since been denied.

On3’s recruiting projections suggest no favorite. Alabama has the most projections at close to 30 percent, while Georgia and Texas are coming in at roughly 20 percent each.

Ole Miss, Florida and LSU, among other programs, are also believed to be in contention for the five-star prospect.

