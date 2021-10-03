Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Program Has A ‘Home Feel’

Arch Manning, the No. 1 college football recruit in the country, continues to travel the country, visiting major programs.

Over the weekend, the five-star quarterback – and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – attended the Alabama vs. Ole Miss game in Tuscaloosa. It was a blowout for the Crimson Tide, who topped the Rebels, 42-21, to remain undefeated on the season.

Alabama is not believed to be one of the top favorites for Arch Manning, though it wouldn’t be surprising if that changed soon.

Georgia and Texas, among other schools, have been mentioned the most for the five-star quarterback. Arch Manning recently admitted that Texas has a “home feel.”

“Obviously they are great in offense, offensive-minded. They haven’t punted in two games. So, they’re really good, and they’re just laid back, good people. That’s the kind of guys I like,” Arch Manning said of Texas.

5-star Arch Manning threw five touchdown passes in Newman’s 59-7 win tonight. He is set to visit Tuscaloosa tomorrow for the Alabama-Ole Miss game and has an upcoming visit to Texas set for October 16. Manning says that Austin has a “home feel” to him. @OBWire pic.twitter.com/8iqB6EGONZ — Cole Patterson (@colelpatterson) October 2, 2021

Arch Manning has a very good relationship with Texas’ head coach, Steve Sarkisian, dating back to his time as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

Clemson, LSU and Ole Miss, among other programs, are also believed to be in contention for the five-star quarterback.

It’s unclear when Arch Manning is planning on narrowing his list or making a commitment.