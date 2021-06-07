Football World Reacts To Arch Manning’s Viral Highlight Video

The football worth is drooling over the latest Arch Manning highlight video.

Arch Manning, a five-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. He’s unsurprisingly become one of the most-hyped college football recruits we’ve ever seen thanks to his last name. Manning’s on-field ability seems to match the off-field hype, though.

This weekend, the five-star quarterback was on a visit at Clemson. It’s one of five major visits he has lined up for the summer.

“They made that early connection,” Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart said of Clemson. “Brandon Streeter was one of the first coaches I remember talking to. Their approach has been authentic. They’ve taken the time, especially Coach Streeter in getting to know him, not barraging him, checking in. I know one of his favorite Zooms was with the entire offensive staff one morning about a month or so ago. He really enjoyed it. He even left his notes, he borrowed one of my notebooks and what he writes down is staggering what he sees.”

Arch Manning took part in some on-field work at Clemson. One of his throws was captured on video and it’s gone viral on social media.

Arch Manning connects with Matayo Uiagalelei at Clemson’s camp. Both are ranked as Top 15 players in the class of 2023. 🎥 Via: @thekjhenry / IG pic.twitter.com/oh5cCyaKqK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 5, 2021

Football fans are loving the highlight video – especially the little ball flip Manning does in his hands before making the throw.

I don’t think we’re discussing this ridiculous post-pump ball flip in Arch Manning’s hands enough pic.twitter.com/mzT54zaDtb — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) June 6, 2021

“I had to watch it several times before I could even track it with my eyeballs,” one fan wrote.

“The sound of the ball coming out of his hand is insane!” another fan added.

Arch Manning appeared to enjoy his time at Clemson. He certainly delivered on the field, dropping dimes to fellow recruits.

Arch Manning in the house pic.twitter.com/WhuS9QIAe9 — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) June 5, 2021

While Arch Manning definitely has interest in Clemson, he will likely be taking his time in regards to a potential commitment.

The five-star quarterback recruit has said that he is “wide open” when it comes to picking a college to play for.