Arch Manning Visited 2 Schools Over The Weekend

Arch Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, visited two different schools over the weekend.

The five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning visited two different schools in Texas, according to a report from 247Sports.

Arch Manning, who was at Clemson last weekend, visited SMU and Texas this weekend, according to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. According to a report from 247Sports, both visits went well, with the Manning family enjoying their time on campus.

The Manning family reportedly visited SMU on Thursday and headed to Texas on Friday. The Longhorns are seen by many as a serious contender for the five-star’s commitment. Arch Manning is believed to have a good relationship with first-year Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Arch Manning in the building pic.twitter.com/ijPmyn0PxW — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) June 12, 2021

From the report:

Similar to the Clemson visit, Manning got to chat with players on the Texas team and ask them how they’re liking the transition under this new staff. Proximity and the similarities between Austin and New Orleans also make Texas an attractive option.

Arch Manning has previously spoke about the coaches he’s talked with, including Sarkisian.

“I’ve been talking with a bunch of coaches,” Manning said, via 247Sports National Analyst Steve Wiltfong. “Coach (Steve) Sark(isian) at Texas, Coach (Jake) Peetz and Coach (Ed) O(rgeron) at LSU and I’ve gotten the opportunity to talk with Coach (Nick) Saban too. Really all those guys are good at what they do and they’re great to talk to and it’s just been great to get the relationships and bonds already.

“I just really love building a relationship. Really getting to know all of the coaches is important to me.”

No commitment is imminent, though. Arch Manning and his family are likely to take their time in making a decision.