Arch Manning Visiting Alabama This Weekend: Fans React

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA on a visit to Georgia before the college football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs on September 18, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nick Saban will be making his recruiting pitch to the No. 1 overall recruit in the country this weekend.

Arch Manning, the top overall recruit in his class, is visiting the University of Alabama this weekend.

Can Saban and Co. seal the deal and land the elite quarterback prospect?

"Arch Manning (@ArchManning)and Olaus Alinen having a good time in Tuscaloosa during their official visit weekend," said Andrew Bone.

"Look at Arch in that Crimson and White," a fan said.

"He looks 100x happier here," one fan tweeted.

Just a week ago, Manning took a visit to the University of Georgia.

During the visit, he donned the team's all-white uniform for a photoshoot.

This could end up being a two-team race between Alabama and Georgia to land Manning.

Texas is also reportedly in the mix.

Where do you think Manning will end up playing college ball?