Arch Manning Visiting Texas This Weekend: Fans React

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA on a visit to Georgia before the college football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs on September 18, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will Arch Manning's visit to the University of Texas this weekend seal the deal?

The talented five-star prospect is visiting Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns this Saturday.

Although it's a standard official visit, Texas is rumored to be one of Manning's favorites.

The Longhorns are reportedly in a three-team race alongside the Bulldogs of Georgia and Crimson Tide of Alabama to land the five-star recruit.

"Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning is spending the weekend in Austin," said On3 Recruits. "Alongside him is his high school teammate and three-star tight end Will Randle."



"Arch Manning to Texas. Make Texas Great Again," a fan said.

"Wow. Sounds like Arch Manning's visit to Texas is going extremely well," one fan wrote.

"Texas QB target @ArchManning, UT DB @MichaelTaaffe4, and Texas target @WillRandle87. The New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman duo are taking official visits to Austin this weekend. #HookEm @InsideTexas (h/t Duragmedia/IG)," said Justin Wells.

It's worth noting Arch Manning is the only quarterback Texas football has offered.

Sark and the Longhorns are clearly confident they can land the standout recruit.

"This weekend, Texas is hosting the only QB it has offered for the 2023 recruiting class: Arch Manning," Brian Davis wrote.

Manning's visit to Austin this weekend could be all it takes for Texas to earn his commitment.