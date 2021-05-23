Arch Manning Has Visits Scheduled To 5 Major Programs

The hype surrounding high school football quarterback Arch Manning continues to grow. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning is considered one of the top prospects in his class.

On Saturday, ESPN officially updated its recruiting ranking for Manning, a 6-foot-3 quarterback out of Isidore Newman in Louisiana.

ESPN ranked Arch Manning the No. 5 recruit in the country, regardless of class.

“Believe the hype. As expected given his pedigree — he’s Peyton and Eli’s nephew — Arch has advanced understanding of how to play the position and ability as a passer. He led Isidore Newman to a 9-1 regular-season record as a freshman, passing for over 2,400 yards with 34 touchdowns and only six interceptions. In a condensed sophomore season, he accounted for 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing almost 72% of his passes. He’s clearly the best athlete in terms of mobility out of all the Mannings and is blessed with the same poise,” ESPN wrote.

Arch Manning: Archie's athleticism, with Peyton's fundamentals in the pocket. That is the tweet. — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinSI) May 20, 2021

Manning is ranked the No. 3 overall recruit, No. 1 quarterback, in the 2023 class by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The Mannings have been taking the college recruitment process slowly, though it’s about to speed up this summer.

According to 247Sports, Manning has five major visits scheduled this summer:

Clemson

SMU

Texas

Alabama

Georgia

Those are not the only five schools that Arch Manning is interested in, though he doesn’t have any other visits scheduled yet.

247Sports had a full update on his recruitment earlier this month.